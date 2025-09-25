Swachhata Hi Seva 2025: DoPT Leads National Cleanliness Drive with ‘Swachhotsav’

In a strong push to transform cleanliness into a continuous social movement, Shri Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Additional Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), led the “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Shramdan at the Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board (CCSCSB) Sports Complex in New Delhi. The initiative was organized as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2025 campaign.

Swachhata Beyond Symbolism

Addressing officials and employees, Shri Dwivedi stressed that Swachhata should not remain limited to occasional events or campaigns but must evolve into a year-round civic responsibility. He emphasized the importance of collective participation in maintaining cleanliness in homes, workplaces, and public spaces, urging every citizen to contribute at least one hour towards Swachhata activities.

“Cleanliness is not just about physical spaces—it reflects discipline, respect for the community, and responsibility toward future generations,” Shri Dwivedi said, adding that public involvement is the cornerstone of the campaign.

Tree Plantation Drive and Climate Action

Following the Shramdan, a tree plantation drive was conducted at the venue. Shri Dwivedi appealed to citizens to plant at least 2–3 trees annually, underlining that even if half of India’s population adopts this habit, it would generate a massive boost to India’s climate resilience and environmental restoration efforts. Tree plantation, he noted, is a natural complement to Swachhata, as both initiatives aim to create sustainable and livable surroundings.

Leadership Participation

The campaign witnessed active participation from senior DoPT officials, including Joint Secretaries Shri S.D. Sharma, Shri J. Ashok Kumar, and others, who joined in the cleanliness activities and plantation drive. Their involvement showcased the government’s resolve to lead by example in translating the Swachh Bharat vision into grassroots action.

Campaign Framework and Theme

This event is part of a broader campaign being observed across the Department of Personnel & Training and its attached and subordinate offices between 17th September and 2nd October 2025. Themed ‘Swachhotsav’, the campaign is structured to integrate Swachhata into daily governance and citizen life.

Earlier, the Swachhata Pledge was administered by Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPT, reaffirming the department’s commitment to sustainable cleanliness practices. The campaign will conclude on 2nd October 2025, celebrated as Swachh Bharat Diwas—a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a clean India.

Building a Mass Movement

By intertwining cleanliness drives, community participation, and environmental stewardship, the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign seeks to transform individual efforts into a nationwide movement. It highlights not only hygiene and sanitation but also India’s climate commitments and sustainable development goals.

The message is clear: cleanliness is not just a symbolic act of civic duty but a shared national responsibility that needs continuous action, innovation, and people’s participation.