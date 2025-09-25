Left Menu

Railways Roll Out Major Cleanliness Drive Under Special Campaign 5.0

The Railway Ministry is launching Special Campaign 5.0 to enhance cleanliness in government offices. The campaign starts on October 2, 2025, with ongoing preparations including Swachhatta Abhiyans and setting specific targets. Focus areas include public grievances, VIP references, and revenue from scrap disposal.

In a significant effort to boost cleanliness and efficiency, the Railway Ministry is gearing up for Special Campaign 5.0, starting on October 2, 2025. The campaign forms part of a broader government initiative to embed Swachhatta—cleanliness—in various departments.

According to a recent press release, Swachhatta Abhiyans have already commenced at several railway stations and ministry offices as a preparatory phase. Senior officials, including the Chairman & CEO of the Railway Board, are actively involved in overseeing preparations through regular review meetings.

The campaign aims to tackle key issues like pending VIP references, public grievances, and e-waste management. Additionally, citizen-centric activities such as 'Rail Chaupal' and 'Amrit Samwad' are planned to raise public awareness. The Ministry of Railways is dedicated to achieving measurable outcomes through coordination and active participation.

