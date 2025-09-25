Left Menu

U.S. Health Secretary Criticizes U.N. Non-Communicable Diseases Declaration

The U.S. has rejected the U.N.'s political declaration on non-communicable diseases, with health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. citing neglect of critical health issues. Despite withdrawing support, the U.S. maintains its commitment to combating chronic diseases. Kennedy criticized the declaration for overreaching and lacking focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:36 IST
U.S. Health Secretary Criticizes U.N. Non-Communicable Diseases Declaration
declaration

In a significant move, the United States has withdrawn its support from the United Nations' political declaration on non-communicable diseases, a development that reflects fundamental disagreements over health priorities.

During a recent U.N. General Assembly session in New York, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed dissatisfaction, stating the declaration ignores critical health concerns that need immediate attention.

Kennedy further remarked that the declaration sets unrealistic goals and oversteps the U.N.'s mandate, leading to the U.S.'s decision to reject it while reaffirming its global commitment to eradication of chronic diseases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UEFA Considers Suspension of Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Tensions

UEFA Considers Suspension of Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Tensions

 Switzerland
2
World Food India 2025: A New Era of Agricultural Collaboration and Investment

World Food India 2025: A New Era of Agricultural Collaboration and Investmen...

 India
3
India Urged to Invest Boldly in Deep-Tech for Innovative Edge

India Urged to Invest Boldly in Deep-Tech for Innovative Edge

 India
4
Nottinghamshire Reigns Supreme: A Triumphant Return to County Championship Glory

Nottinghamshire Reigns Supreme: A Triumphant Return to County Championship G...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025