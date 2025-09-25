U.S. Health Secretary Criticizes U.N. Non-Communicable Diseases Declaration
The U.S. has rejected the U.N.'s political declaration on non-communicable diseases, with health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. citing neglect of critical health issues. Despite withdrawing support, the U.S. maintains its commitment to combating chronic diseases. Kennedy criticized the declaration for overreaching and lacking focus.
In a significant move, the United States has withdrawn its support from the United Nations' political declaration on non-communicable diseases, a development that reflects fundamental disagreements over health priorities.
During a recent U.N. General Assembly session in New York, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed dissatisfaction, stating the declaration ignores critical health concerns that need immediate attention.
Kennedy further remarked that the declaration sets unrealistic goals and oversteps the U.N.'s mandate, leading to the U.S.'s decision to reject it while reaffirming its global commitment to eradication of chronic diseases.
