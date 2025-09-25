U.S. Health Secretary Criticizes U.N. Non-Communicable Diseases Declaration

In a significant move, the United States has withdrawn its support from the United Nations' political declaration on non-communicable diseases, a development that reflects fundamental disagreements over health priorities.

During a recent U.N. General Assembly session in New York, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed dissatisfaction, stating the declaration ignores critical health concerns that need immediate attention.

Kennedy further remarked that the declaration sets unrealistic goals and oversteps the U.N.'s mandate, leading to the U.S.'s decision to reject it while reaffirming its global commitment to eradication of chronic diseases.

