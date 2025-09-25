Family Feud Turns Fatal: Land Dispute Leads to Murder
A 22-year-old man named Rahul was murdered in Gurugram over a land dispute. Two relatives, Sachin and Bobby, were arrested for the crime. The police found the body in a room, and the knife used was recovered. Investigations are underway into this tragic family conflict.
Two men have been apprehended following the deadly stabbing of their 22-year-old relative, Rahul, during a land dispute in Gurugram's Nathupur Mandi area. The incident unfolded early Thursday, police reported.
Originally from Ramai village in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul had relocated to Gurugram in pursuit of employment, residing there with several individuals, including Bobby. The grim discovery of his lifeless body in his living quarters prompted a swift police response. Subsequent inquiries revealed allegations from the victim's father against his nephew, Sachin, aided by Rahul's roommate, Bobby.
According to police, the motive stemmed from a contentious land transfer. Sachin confessed to conspiring with Bobby to carry out the murder, facilitated by specific actions involving the room's accessibility. Authorities recovered the weapon from the scene and continue to delve into the circumstances surrounding the case.
