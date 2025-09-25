Left Menu

Meerut Men Arrested for Circulating Misleading Videos to Incite Communal Tensions

The police in Meerut have apprehended two individuals for creating and circulating inflammatory videos and images designed to disturb communal harmony. The accused, Firoz and Kasim, targeted women and students, manipulating footage to incite tensions via social media. Investigations into their broader network are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:36 IST
Police in Meerut have apprehended two men accused of producing and disseminating deceptive photos and videos of women and students on social media. Authorities claim the material was intended to disturb communal harmony.

The suspects, identified as Firoz from Aligarh and Kasim from Meerut, were detained near Diggi within the Medical police station's jurisdiction. The police allege the duo clandestinely filmed women and students, especially near Chaudhary Charan Singh University, before doctoring the footage.

The content was uploaded on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, masquerading as 'Islamic content' to incite public unrest and gain notoriety. Although three mobile phones containing fresh footage were confiscated, police suspect a broader operation while studying their social media connections for potential further arrests.

