Panama Canal: Boost in State Contributions with New Budget Approval

In a significant move, Panama's lawmakers have sanctioned a $5.21 billion budget for the Panama Canal for the 2025/26 fiscal year, aiming to boost state contributions significantly.

The approved budget reflects a 14.5% increase, setting state contributions at $3.19 billion, according to the canal authority.

The Panama Canal continues to bolster its position as a crucial global freight artery with this financial endorsement, connecting the trade strategies of numerous nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)