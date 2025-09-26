Panama Canal: Boost in State Contributions with New Budget Approval
Panama's lawmakers approved a $5.21 billion budget for the Panama Canal for the 2025/26 fiscal year. The budget is expected to increase state contributions by 14.5%, totaling $3.19 billion, enhancing the canal's role as a vital global freight channel.
The Panama Canal continues to bolster its position as a crucial global freight artery with this financial endorsement, connecting the trade strategies of numerous nations.
