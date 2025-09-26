Grave Consequences: Arab and Muslim Nations Warn Trump on West Bank Annexation

In a significant diplomatic development, Arab and Muslim nations have issued a stern warning to President Donald Trump regarding the potential annexation of the West Bank by Israel. The Saudi foreign minister emphasized that this message was conveyed clearly to the U.S. president, reflecting the grave risks such a move poses.

During a meeting in New York with leaders from the Middle East, Trump discussed the long-standing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Countries in attendance underscored the importance of peace in Gaza and the dangers annexation of the West Bank entails.

Simultaneously, Trump unveiled a new 21-point peace plan and is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The U.N. has backed a complementary declaration aimed at a two-state solution, although it faced opposition from both the U.S. and Israel.