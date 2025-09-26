Resisting Censorship: Trump Administration Challenges European Speech Limits

The Trump administration staged a contentious event promoting free speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, aligning itself against perceived European censorship. With a stark critique against Europe's immigration policies, President Trump's speech sparked unease among U.S. allies, emphasizing transatlantic tensions.

Dubbed 'The Fight for Free Speech: Resisting Global Censorship,' the event reflected ongoing debates over speech restrictions within both the U.S. and Europe. Invitations were extended to right-wing European political entities, though they reportedly did not participate. Prominent figures from American tech firms and EU nations were present.

Jeremy Lewin, now leading the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, contributed to discussions. The gathering underscored ideological divides with Europe over speech regulation, with the U.S. government voicing opposition to speech control measures like the EU's Digital Services Act and the UK's Online Safety Act.

