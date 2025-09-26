Resisting Censorship: Trump Administration Challenges European Speech Limits
The Trump administration hosted a free speech event at the U.N. General Assembly, opposing European censorship and aligning with right-leaning EU figures. The event, attended by international representatives, highlights tensions over speech freedoms and the U.S.'s challenge to European content moderation laws.
The Trump administration staged a contentious event promoting free speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, aligning itself against perceived European censorship. With a stark critique against Europe's immigration policies, President Trump's speech sparked unease among U.S. allies, emphasizing transatlantic tensions.
Dubbed 'The Fight for Free Speech: Resisting Global Censorship,' the event reflected ongoing debates over speech restrictions within both the U.S. and Europe. Invitations were extended to right-wing European political entities, though they reportedly did not participate. Prominent figures from American tech firms and EU nations were present.
Jeremy Lewin, now leading the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, contributed to discussions. The gathering underscored ideological divides with Europe over speech regulation, with the U.S. government voicing opposition to speech control measures like the EU's Digital Services Act and the UK's Online Safety Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Starmer's Digital ID Card Proposal: A New Era in UK Immigration Policy
Palestinian President Abbas appears via video at UN General Assembly after US blocked his visa, reports AP.
Unvoiced Perspectives: Emphasizing Justice, Rules, and Reform at the UN General Assembly
The Fault Line of Immigration in an Age of Disruption
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Immigration Conditions for Disaster Aid