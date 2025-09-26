Landmark $1.5 Billion Settlement Paves New Path for AI Accountability

A California federal judge granted preliminary approval to a groundbreaking $1.5 billion settlement in a copyright class action involving Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company. This marks the first settlement in a series of lawsuits targeting tech giants like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms for utilizing copyrighted materials in AI training without consent.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup declared the proposed settlement fair after previously delaying his approval. He has asked for additional questions to be addressed before giving his final nod, which will follow the notification of affected authors, allowing them to file claims. Plaintiffs Andrea Bartz, Charles Graeber, and Kirk Wallace Johnson hailed the decision as a step towards holding AI firms accountable.

Maria Pallante from the Association of American Publishers praised the settlement as a significant move towards curbing reckless infringement by AI developers. Meanwhile, Anthropic's deputy general counsel, Aparna Sridhar, expressed hopes to focus on developing beneficial AI systems. A trial is slated for December to assess further damages stemming from Anthropic's alleged misuse of over 7 million pirated books.