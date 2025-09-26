Left Menu

South Korea Lifts Ban on Tattoo Artists

South Korea's parliament has passed a bill legalizing tattoo artists, ending a ban on non-medical professionals performing tattoos. The Tattoist Act allows non-medical individuals to obtain a license, with the law taking effect after a two-year grace period. The act was welcomed by the tattoo community.

South Korea's parliament has taken a groundbreaking step by passing a bill that officially legalizes tattoo artists, putting an end to the decades-long ban on tattooing by individuals without medical licenses. The Tattoist Act, which passed with overwhelming support from the legislature, received 195 votes in favor out of 202 members present. This landmark decision now allows non-medical professionals to obtain a legitimate license to practice their craft, marking a significant change in the regulation of tattooing in the country. The new law is set to take effect two years after a grace period for implementation.

Previously, South Korea stood out as the only developed nation where tattoo application was exclusively reserved for medical professionals, casting a legal shadow over thousands of artists. Despite tattoos not being illegal, artists faced crippling fines of up to 50 million won and potential prison sentences for their work. Yet, Korean tattoos have gained immense popularity both domestically and internationally, often seen on the streets of South Korea worn by young people and celebrities, including members of the famed K-pop community.

The tattoo community has expressed a resounding welcome for the newly passed act. As Doy, a renowned tattoo artist and union organizer in South Korea, highlighted, the collective voice of over 1,100 members overcame professional isolation to challenge the restrictive laws. With the anticipated signing of the bill into law by President Lee Jae Myung, who has shown support for the move, tattoo artists are optimistic about the future. The decision symbolizes a victory against longstanding injustice faced by the non-medical tattoo community.

