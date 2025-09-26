Tony Blair Eyes Leadership Role in Gaza Peace Plan

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is poised to take a prominent role in the postwar management of Gaza under a peace plan orchestrated by the Trump administration, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. The proposed plan, however, remains unverified by other major news outlets, including Reuters.

As detailed in the report, Blair has been nominated to lead the 'Gaza International Transitional Authority' as part of efforts to stabilize the region following intense conflict. His involvement in late-August discussions, overseen by then-President Trump, highlights his continuing influence in Middle Eastern affairs.

The Tony Blair Institute has actively participated in formulating a post-war strategy for Gaza since July. Nevertheless, the organization clarify that discussions did not entertain the controversial idea of relocating residents, underlining their focus on peaceful reconstruction efforts rather than coercive measures.