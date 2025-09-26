Left Menu

Tony Blair Eyes Leadership Role in Gaza Peace Plan

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is being considered for a key supervisory role in managing postwar Gaza, according to a plan by the Trump administration. Blair's possible appointment involves chairing the 'Gaza International Transitional Authority.' The proposal does not involve the forcible relocation of Gaza's residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 06:44 IST
Tony Blair Eyes Leadership Role in Gaza Peace Plan
Tony Blair

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is poised to take a prominent role in the postwar management of Gaza under a peace plan orchestrated by the Trump administration, according to sources cited by the Financial Times. The proposed plan, however, remains unverified by other major news outlets, including Reuters.

As detailed in the report, Blair has been nominated to lead the 'Gaza International Transitional Authority' as part of efforts to stabilize the region following intense conflict. His involvement in late-August discussions, overseen by then-President Trump, highlights his continuing influence in Middle Eastern affairs.

The Tony Blair Institute has actively participated in formulating a post-war strategy for Gaza since July. Nevertheless, the organization clarify that discussions did not entertain the controversial idea of relocating residents, underlining their focus on peaceful reconstruction efforts rather than coercive measures.

TRENDING

1
Tony Blair Eyes Leadership Role in Gaza Peace Plan

Tony Blair Eyes Leadership Role in Gaza Peace Plan

 Global
2
High-Profile Attorney Takes on High-Stakes Utah Murder Case

High-Profile Attorney Takes on High-Stakes Utah Murder Case

 Global
3
U.S. and China: Constructive Dialogue on Global Stage

U.S. and China: Constructive Dialogue on Global Stage

 United States
4
President Trump Imposes Bold New Tariffs Amid Economic Concerns

President Trump Imposes Bold New Tariffs Amid Economic Concerns

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025