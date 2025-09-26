Trump Stands Firm on West Bank Annexation Amidst Global Pressure
U.S. President Donald Trump opposes Israel's annexation of the West Bank, despite pressure from Israeli far-right politicians. Trump's remarks come amid increasing international recognition of a Palestinian state and ongoing Middle East peace efforts. Israeli developments in Gaza also continue to draw global condemnation and highlight humanitarian crises.
In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected proposals from right-wing Israeli politicians to annex the West Bank, emphasizing his stance during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly. Trump's firm opposition echoes international calls for maintaining prospects for a two-state solution in the region.
Countries like France, the UK, Canada, and Australia have recently recognized a Palestinian state, intensifying diplomatic efforts to keep peace negotiations alive. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to address the issue following his return from the UN.
Amidst these diplomatic developments, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza draws attention, compounded by ongoing hostilities and global attempts to deliver aid. The U.S. continues to engage in dialogue with Middle Eastern leaders, aiming to resolve conflicts and address the plight of affected civilians.
(With inputs from agencies.)
