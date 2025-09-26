Trump Stands Firm on West Bank Annexation Amidst Global Pressure

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump has rejected proposals from right-wing Israeli politicians to annex the West Bank, emphasizing his stance during a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly. Trump's firm opposition echoes international calls for maintaining prospects for a two-state solution in the region.

Countries like France, the UK, Canada, and Australia have recently recognized a Palestinian state, intensifying diplomatic efforts to keep peace negotiations alive. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is poised to address the issue following his return from the UN.

Amidst these diplomatic developments, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza draws attention, compounded by ongoing hostilities and global attempts to deliver aid. The U.S. continues to engage in dialogue with Middle Eastern leaders, aiming to resolve conflicts and address the plight of affected civilians.

