President Donald Trump's retaliatory campaign against political adversaries intensified as his Justice Department filed charges against a notable opponent, James Comey, a former FBI director. This maneuver marks an escalating effort to harness presidential authority against critics.

Comey, accused of perjury before Congress, represents one of many targets in Trump's bid to classify liberal factions as 'domestic terrorist organizations.' These actions, while celebrated by Trump as 'JUSTICE IN AMERICA,' fuel debates over potential misuse of power and its implications for justice systems.

The drama unfolds amid broader attempts by Trump to influence investigations targeting political opponents, revoking security clearances, cutting federal funding to academic entities, and handling legal battles perceived as retaliation. Critics warn of unprecedented power abuses threatening principled governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)