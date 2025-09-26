Britain's New Digital ID Scheme to Curb Illegal Immigration
The UK government plans to introduce a mandatory digital ID system for its citizens and residents to combat illegal immigration, enhance border security, and prevent unlawful employment. Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the need for this initiative to strengthen national security measures and ensure legal compliance within the workforce.
The UK government announced a new mandatory digital ID system aimed at all British citizens and residents. This initiative is a strategic move to deter illegal immigration, making borders more secure, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on Friday.
The digital ID scheme is also expected to tighten regulations around illegal employment. By requiring digital identification, the government aims to reduce the ability for unregistered workers to find employment, thus addressing a significant aspect of unauthorized immigration.
This announcement follows previous reports of the impending policy. The government believes that enforcing digital IDs will provide enhanced security measures, ensuring that all workers are lawfully documented.
