Defamed Officer's Legal Battle Over Bollywood Series

The Delhi High Court has raised questions concerning the defamation suit filed by IRS officer and former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede against actor Shahrukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Netflix. The case revolves around the series titled 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which Wankhede asserts damages his reputation.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav sought clarification from Wankhede's legal representation on the maintainability of the plea in Delhi. Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that the series, available in various cities including Delhi, has contributed to defaming the officer's character. Sethi is expected to amend the application to reflect these concerns.

Wankhede's plea demands a permanent injunction and seeks Rs 2 crore in damages to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. He claims the series portrays anti-drug agencies in a misleading fashion and impacts public trust in law enforcement, especially during ongoing legal proceedings involving Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.