The Dramatic Fall of South Korea's Ousted Leader

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's former president, has denied all charges at a new trial regarding obstruction of justice. He was previously ousted over an attempted insurrection by leading a failed martial law coup. The trial proceeded after Yoon had boycotted separate hearings citing health issues.

Yoon reportedly appeared slimmer, with his hair cut short, as he attended court after two months in detention. The charges arose when he blocked investigators from arresting him following his impeachment. His legal team argues that the warrants were unauthorized, deeming the charges baseless.

Yoon's defence claims his detention is unwarranted and hinders his ability to combat what they describe as a politically motivated persecution. Meanwhile, another prosecutor's investigation has led to his wife's indictment for corruption. If convicted, Yoon faces severe consequences, including the death penalty.