Left Menu

The Dramatic Fall of South Korea's Ousted Leader

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces new charges of obstruction in his ongoing legal battles. Ousted in April, Yoon defends himself against politically charged accusations, as he seeks bail amid health struggles. His controversial martial law bid tallies with other corruption allegations facing his household.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 13:28 IST
The Dramatic Fall of South Korea's Ousted Leader
President

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's former president, has denied all charges at a new trial regarding obstruction of justice. He was previously ousted over an attempted insurrection by leading a failed martial law coup. The trial proceeded after Yoon had boycotted separate hearings citing health issues.

Yoon reportedly appeared slimmer, with his hair cut short, as he attended court after two months in detention. The charges arose when he blocked investigators from arresting him following his impeachment. His legal team argues that the warrants were unauthorized, deeming the charges baseless.

Yoon's defence claims his detention is unwarranted and hinders his ability to combat what they describe as a politically motivated persecution. Meanwhile, another prosecutor's investigation has led to his wife's indictment for corruption. If convicted, Yoon faces severe consequences, including the death penalty.

TRENDING

1
Indian delegation held constructive meetings with US government on various aspects of proposed trade deal: Statement.

Indian delegation held constructive meetings with US government on various a...

 Global
2
UN Budget Cuts: A Top-Heavy Approach Sparks Debate

UN Budget Cuts: A Top-Heavy Approach Sparks Debate

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle

Rahul Gandhi's Alleged US Remarks Spark Fresh Legal Battle

 India
4
India, US to continue engagement to achieve early conclusion of mutually beneficial trade agreement: Statement.

India, US to continue engagement to achieve early conclusion of mutually ben...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025