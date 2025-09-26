Left Menu

Digital IDs: Britain's Bold Move to Combat Illegal Immigration

Britain plans to introduce a mandatory digital ID system for citizens starting new jobs, aimed at curbing illegal immigration. The move, endorsed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has faced criticism, particularly from those who argue it won't affect illegal work reliant on cash payments. Public support varies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to deter illegal immigration, Britain announced on Friday that it will introduce a mandatory digital ID system for British citizens and residents beginning new employment. The initiative is part of efforts to enhance border security, according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The move comes amid growing public concern over immigration, yet it has faced criticism from political opponents. Reform UK Party, led by Nigel Farage, dismissed the plan as ineffectual against illegal work practices, which largely depend on cash payments. A national election is not anticipated until 2029.

The digital IDs, which will be stored on mobile phones, are also intended to streamline access to various services, including childcare and welfare. While identity cards are widely used across Europe, the concept remains polarizing in the UK due to privacy concerns and historical context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

