Acquittal of Irish Rapper in Hezbollah Flag Case

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, an Irish rapper known as Mo Chara from the group Kneecap, was acquitted of a terrorism offence regarding his alleged display of a Hezbollah flag at a London concert. The court ruled that he was charged too late, rendering the prosecution invalid.

London | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:18 IST
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, was cleared of terrorism charges by a London court on Friday. The charges stemmed from allegations that he displayed a Hezbollah flag during a concert in November 2024.

Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara, was initially charged under his Anglicised name, Liam O'Hanna, in May under the Terrorism Act. This legislation prohibits displaying items in a manner suggesting support for banned organizations.

Judge Paul Goldpsring dismissed the case at Westminster Magistrates' Court, citing the expiration of a six-month charging window. His decision was met with public applause, as the court acknowledged it lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

