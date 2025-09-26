Acquittal of Irish Rapper in Hezbollah Flag Case

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, a member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, was cleared of terrorism charges by a London court on Friday. The charges stemmed from allegations that he displayed a Hezbollah flag during a concert in November 2024.

Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara, was initially charged under his Anglicised name, Liam O'Hanna, in May under the Terrorism Act. This legislation prohibits displaying items in a manner suggesting support for banned organizations.

Judge Paul Goldpsring dismissed the case at Westminster Magistrates' Court, citing the expiration of a six-month charging window. His decision was met with public applause, as the court acknowledged it lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

