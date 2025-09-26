Tragedy Strikes: Man Drowns in Amethi Pond

A tragic incident unfolded in the Jhamdas Kuti area of Amethi district as a 30-year-old man, identified as Jaylal, drowned in a pond while bathing. The local community played a pivotal role in recovering the body.

Jaylal, a resident of Gosain Dakhinwara village, was discovered by residents who quickly coordinated efforts to retrieve him from the water. Despite their rapid response, Jaylal could not be saved.

According to Station House Officer Vinod Kumar Singh, legal procedures are being followed, and the body has been sent for postmortem. Authorities are continuing their investigation to ascertain the incident's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)