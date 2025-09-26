Legal Battle Over Palestine Action Unfolds in London Court

In a London courtroom, six individuals have been charged with organizing support for the now-prohibited group Palestine Action. Prosecutors argue their actions aimed to undermine the legal ban. The group was banned under anti-terrorism laws in July, with participation now carrying severe penalties, including a potential 14-year prison sentence.

Prosecutor Peter Ratcliff outlined the defendants' involvement at London's Old Bailey. The group allegedly conducted 13 online meetings, promoting 'mass civil disobedience' to render the ban ineffective. The activities have led to 1,500 arrests linked to defying the ban, with the defendants playing active roles in organizing support.

Among the accused are Tim Crosland, David Nixon, Dawn Manners, Gwen Harrison, Melanie Griffith, and Patrick Friend, all charged with organizing or addressing meetings in support of the proscribed group. The trial is set to commence in June next year, while Britain's High Court is expected to rule on a legal challenge against the ban by the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)