Karnataka's Caste Census Set to Resume Amid Technical Glitches

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that technical issues hindering the Social and Educational Survey, known as the caste census, are nearly resolved. The survey, involving 1.75 lakh enumerators, is scheduled to complete by October 7 without extension. Efforts continue to address data collection challenges while adhering to court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:30 IST
Karnataka's Caste Census Set to Resume Amid Technical Glitches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that the technical hurdles delaying the Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the 'caste census,' are almost resolved. The survey will now proceed at full speed, aiming for completion within the specified timeframe.

Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of adhering to the deadline, dismissing any prospects of extending the survey period. He instructed all district commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs to treat the survey with utmost seriousness to ensure it finishes on time.

Technical issues, including server disruptions and app failures, have slowed the data collection process, affecting the survey's momentum. Nonetheless, approximately 1.75 lakh enumerators are expected to cover around 7 crore individuals across nearly 2 crore households, completing the Rs 420 crore exercise by October 7. The findings are anticipated to be submitted to the government by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

