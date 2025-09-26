Thane Police Crack Down on Shikalgar Gang's Burglary Spree
The Maharashtra Police in Thane successfully solved 40 burglary cases with the apprehension of four members of the Shikalgar gang. The arrests led to the recovery of gold and silver ornaments valued over Rs 39 lakh. The accused were linked to burglaries across various districts.
In a significant breakthrough, Maharashtra's Thane police announced they have solved 40 burglary cases with the arrest of the notorious Shikalgar gang's four members. Authorities have recovered gold and silver jewellery worth over Rs 39 lakh following the operations.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav revealed that the gang members, namely Vijaysingh Andhasingh Junni (alias Shikalgar), Sonusingh Jitendrasingh Junni, Sunny Kartarsingh Sardar, and Atul Suresh Khandale, were apprehended by crime branch unit-3 in Kalyan. These individuals were involved in burglary incidents spanning multiple police jurisdictions, including Dombivli, Mumbra, Kalwa, Manpada, Vitthalwadi, and Khandeshwar.
The police have not only seized high-value gold and silver ornaments but also a getaway car used in the crimes. This operation marks a significant step in curbing burglary activities in the region.
