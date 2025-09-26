Supreme Court Relaxes Bail Conditions for MLA Abbas Ansari

The Supreme Court has eased the bail conditions for MLA Abbas Ansari in a UP Gangsters Act case, permitting him to travel outside the state, given he informs the investigating officers beforehand. This decision was made by a bench consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, the court underscored the necessity for Ansari to avoid any delays in the trial proceedings. Speaking to senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Nizam Pasha, who represent Ansari, the court stressed the importance of cooperation for a speedy legal process.

The bench also clarified that the condition prohibiting Ansari from discussing sub-judice cases aims to protect courts from social media attacks, and does not restrict him from speaking on other matters of public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)