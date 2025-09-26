Left Menu

Brother of Manchester Bomber Charged in Prison Attack

Hashem Abedi, brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, appeared in court for attempting to murder three prison guards. Already serving a 55-year sentence for helping his brother, Abedi faces new charges, including assault and unauthorized knife possession. He appeared via video link from Belmarsh prison.

Hashem Abedi, brother of the infamous Manchester Arena bomber, made a court appearance on Thursday to face charges of attempting to murder three prison guards. The charges come as he is already serving a life sentence for assisting in the 2017 bombing.

Abedi, who is currently serving a minimum of 55 years in Frankland prison, is accused of violently attacking four prison officers in April. This attack occurred in the wake of his brother's suicide bombing that tragically claimed 22 lives and injured more than 200, including seven children. Abedi also faces charges of assault and unauthorized possession of a knife while in prison.

Despite initially refusing to appear in court, Abedi attended the hearing via videolink from Belmarsh prison, heavily guarded by officials. Judge Paul Goldspring announced that Abedi's next court appearance is scheduled for October 17 at the Old Bailey.

