Doctor Sentenced for Major Health Care Fraud Scheme

In a significant ruling, an Indian-origin physician, Neil K Anand, faces a 168-month prison sentence for orchestrating a large-scale conspiracy involving health care fraud, wire fraud, and the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, as confirmed by the US Department of Justice.

Anand, 48, from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, has been ordered to pay over USD 2 million in restitution and an additional USD 2 million in forfeiture. His conviction stems from actions involving false claims submitted to insurance providers and unlawful prescriptions facilitated by in-house pharmacies he owned.

Aimed at defrauding health services like Medicare, his tactics included dispensing unneeded medication and illegally distributing oxycodone. The investigation revealed he transferred illicit proceeds into a relative's account to evade detection, amassing improprieties totaling over USD 2.4 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)