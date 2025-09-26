Left Menu

Doctor Sentenced for Major Health Care Fraud Scheme

An Indian-origin doctor, Neil K Anand, has been sentenced to 168 months in prison for orchestrating health care and wire fraud, unlawful drug distribution, and money-laundering. He is ordered to pay over $4 million in restitution and forfeiture for defrauding insurance firms with unnecessary prescriptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:40 IST
Doctor Sentenced for Major Health Care Fraud Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant ruling, an Indian-origin physician, Neil K Anand, faces a 168-month prison sentence for orchestrating a large-scale conspiracy involving health care fraud, wire fraud, and the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, as confirmed by the US Department of Justice.

Anand, 48, from Bensalem, Pennsylvania, has been ordered to pay over USD 2 million in restitution and an additional USD 2 million in forfeiture. His conviction stems from actions involving false claims submitted to insurance providers and unlawful prescriptions facilitated by in-house pharmacies he owned.

Aimed at defrauding health services like Medicare, his tactics included dispensing unneeded medication and illegally distributing oxycodone. The investigation revealed he transferred illicit proceeds into a relative's account to evade detection, amassing improprieties totaling over USD 2.4 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Eyes Swift Restoration of Nord Stream

Kremlin Eyes Swift Restoration of Nord Stream

 Russia
2
Call for Justice: MP Haneefa Demands Inquiry into Leh Violence

Call for Justice: MP Haneefa Demands Inquiry into Leh Violence

 India
3
Delhi's Waste-to-Biogas Revolution: A Green Leap Forward

Delhi's Waste-to-Biogas Revolution: A Green Leap Forward

 India
4
Supreme Court Stays Order Against CBI Director in Tirumala Ghee Adulteration Case

Supreme Court Stays Order Against CBI Director in Tirumala Ghee Adulteration...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025