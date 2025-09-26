Left Menu

Court Dismisses Terrorism Charges Against Irish Rapper Mo Chara

A London court dismissed terrorism charges against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh for displaying Hezbollah's flag, ruling the charges were filed too late. The case, opposed by Northern Ireland politicians as an attempt to silence pro-Gaza voices, led to the cancellation of the group's U.S. tour.

26-09-2025
Court Dismisses Terrorism Charges Against Irish Rapper Mo Chara

A member of the Irish rap group Kneecap, known as Mo Chara, has been cleared of terrorism charges in a London court. The charges were related to the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag during a 2024 performance.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, facing accusations under the Terrorism Act for supporting a proscribed organization, was relieved of charges when Judge Paul Goldspring ruled them out due to a delayed filing, surpassing the six-month limit.

Supporters celebrated the decision, including Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill, who criticized the charges as silencing tactics. The case ignited discussions about expressing pro-Palestine views in the current geopolitical climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

