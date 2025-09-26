Major Poppy Husk Seizure in Rajasthan: Operation Chakravyuh Success

Authorities in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district made a substantial seizure of poppy husk, valued at around Rs 1.6 crore, following a high-stakes police operation named Chakravyuh.

The operation, executed jointly by Dhariavad and Deogarh police stations, succeeded in intercepting a vehicle carrying more than 10.73 quintals of poppy husk. The contraband was found inside 49 sacks within the vehicle.

Upon pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned by its occupants, who fled into a nearby forest. Police have registered a case at Dhariavad police station and efforts to apprehend the suspects are ongoing.

