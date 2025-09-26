Left Menu

Major Poppy Husk Seizure in Rajasthan: Operation Chakravyuh Success

In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, over 10 quintals of poppy husk, valued at approximately Rs 1.6 crore, were seized by police. A joint team intercepted a suspicious vehicle during Operation Chakravyuh and recovered 49 sacks of contraband. The suspects abandoned their vehicle and remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district made a substantial seizure of poppy husk, valued at around Rs 1.6 crore, following a high-stakes police operation named Chakravyuh.

The operation, executed jointly by Dhariavad and Deogarh police stations, succeeded in intercepting a vehicle carrying more than 10.73 quintals of poppy husk. The contraband was found inside 49 sacks within the vehicle.

Upon pursuit, the vehicle was abandoned by its occupants, who fled into a nearby forest. Police have registered a case at Dhariavad police station and efforts to apprehend the suspects are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

