Devastating Fire Leads to Tragic Building Collapse in Egypt's Nile Delta

In Egypt's Nile Delta, a devastating fire and subsequent collapse of a textile business building resulted in the deaths of eight people and injured 29 others. The inferno, caused by an electrical fault, prompted an urgent response from emergency crews battling the blaze and searching for trapped individuals.

A devastating tragedy struck in El-Mahalla city, located in Egypt's Nile Delta, when a fire broke out at a dye business early on Friday morning. The blaze resulted in a partial building collapse, claiming eight lives and injuring 29 others, according to official reports.

The fire was ignited by an electrical short circuit that led to a boiler explosion on the building's second floor. The locale is notably recognized for its textile industry. The governor's media office confirmed the cause of the fire and subsequent building collapse in a formal statement.

Governor Ashraf al-Gendy, overseeing rescue operations, noted that emergency teams managed to contain the fire and are now focusing efforts on rescuing three individuals trapped beneath the rubble. Their conditions remain unknown. Meanwhile, the labour ministry mourned the loss of civil defense personnel who perished in their firefighting efforts. Of the injured, one remains in intensive care.

