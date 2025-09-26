UN Expands Blacklist of Companies Linked to Israeli Settlements
The United Nations has expanded its blacklist to include nearly 70 more companies from 11 countries accused of complicity in violating Palestinian human rights by doing business with Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The list, initially created by the UN's main human rights body, focuses on businesses providing services supportive of these settlements.
The United Nations has significantly expanded its list of companies accused of violating Palestinian human rights by doing business in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move expected to heighten tensions.
This updated blacklist now includes nearly 70 additional companies, bringing the total to 158. The added businesses span across 11 different countries, with the majority being Israeli, and others based in the United States, Canada, and several European nations. These firms, ranging from construction vendors to financial service providers, are alleged to be complicit by supporting the controversial settlements deemed illegal under international law.
The UN initiative has faced sharp criticism from Israel and could further strain its international relations amid increased recognition of Palestinian statehood in Europe. This development forms part of ongoing international discourse surrounding Israel's actions in the region.
