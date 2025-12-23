Left Menu

Saving Guan Heng: A Victory for Human Rights Activism

The Department of Homeland Security has ceased plans to deport Guan Heng, a Chinese activist. His exposure of human rights abuses in Xinjiang garnered international attention, leading to support for his asylum in the U.S. Public and congressional support played a crucial role in this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 07:48 IST
Saving Guan Heng: A Victory for Human Rights Activism
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has withdrawn its plan to deport Guan Heng, a Chinese national known for exposing human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, according to statements from rights activists.

Rayhan Asat, a human rights lawyer, revealed that Guan's legal team received notification from DHS about the withdrawal of efforts to deport Guan to Uganda. The case has drawn significant public and congressional attention due to fears that Guan could face persecution if returned to China.

Guan documented controversial detention facilities in Xinjiang and fled China in 2021. His asylum case is now expected to proceed favorably, with bipartisan calls for his safe haven in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025