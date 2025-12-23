Saving Guan Heng: A Victory for Human Rights Activism
The Department of Homeland Security has ceased plans to deport Guan Heng, a Chinese activist. His exposure of human rights abuses in Xinjiang garnered international attention, leading to support for his asylum in the U.S. Public and congressional support played a crucial role in this decision.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has withdrawn its plan to deport Guan Heng, a Chinese national known for exposing human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang region, according to statements from rights activists.
Rayhan Asat, a human rights lawyer, revealed that Guan's legal team received notification from DHS about the withdrawal of efforts to deport Guan to Uganda. The case has drawn significant public and congressional attention due to fears that Guan could face persecution if returned to China.
Guan documented controversial detention facilities in Xinjiang and fled China in 2021. His asylum case is now expected to proceed favorably, with bipartisan calls for his safe haven in the U.S.
