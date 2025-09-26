Left Menu

Manipur's Market Awakening: A GST Drive to Curb Illegal Fuel Practices

Officials in Manipur conducted a drive in Imphal's markets to enforce revised GST rates. The initiative aims to educate traders and consumers about the new reforms and tackle illegal fuel selling practices. A 15-day deadline has been set for offenders to cease unlawful activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Officials in Manipur launched a significant drive in key market areas of Imphal on Friday to ensure compliance with revised GST rates. The operation aimed to raise awareness among traders and consumers about the new taxation reforms.

Conducted by Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAF & PD) and the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the drive targeted Imphal's commercial hubs like Thangal bazaar, Paona market, and Khuyathong, where many wholesalers and distributors operate. The campaign involved disseminating information on compliance procedures and the benefits of the GST 2.0 shift.

Concurrently, Haobam Bobby, an Officer on Special Duty, warned against the illegal sale of petroleum products. Citing safety and legal concerns, he emphasized that those involved have 15 days to stop such activities before facing legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

