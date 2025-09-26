Rice Trader Scam Unravels in Maharashtra: Eight Arrested

In a shocking development, eight individuals have been apprehended in connection with a Rs 1 crore scam targeting a rice mill owner in Maharashtra. The police released details on Friday, revealing how the alleged culprits lured the victim under the pretense of providing rice at a discounted rate.

The victim, identified as Virendrakumar Radheshyam Lilhare, filed a formal complaint after failing to receive the promised rice supply by September 23. According to authorities, Lilhare was introduced to two key suspects, Rameshwar Dhurwe and Hemlata Bais, both hailing from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. These accused individuals presented themselves as seasoned rice traders and financiers.

Lilhare agreed to a deal involving a substantial sum of Rs 1 crore, enticed by promises of inexpensive rice procurement. The accused collected the funds, guaranteeing next-day delivery of the stock. However, the stock never arrived, prompting Lilhare to report the fraud, leading to the speedy action by the local crime branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)