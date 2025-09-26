Left Menu

Rice Trader Scam Unravels in Maharashtra: Eight Arrested

Eight suspects have been arrested for deceiving a rice mill owner of Rs 1 crore in Maharashtra. Victim Virendrakumar Radheshyam Lilhare was promised rice at a low price but did not receive the stock. The accused, posing as traders, collected the money but failed to deliver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:03 IST
Rice Trader Scam Unravels in Maharashtra: Eight Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development, eight individuals have been apprehended in connection with a Rs 1 crore scam targeting a rice mill owner in Maharashtra. The police released details on Friday, revealing how the alleged culprits lured the victim under the pretense of providing rice at a discounted rate.

The victim, identified as Virendrakumar Radheshyam Lilhare, filed a formal complaint after failing to receive the promised rice supply by September 23. According to authorities, Lilhare was introduced to two key suspects, Rameshwar Dhurwe and Hemlata Bais, both hailing from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. These accused individuals presented themselves as seasoned rice traders and financiers.

Lilhare agreed to a deal involving a substantial sum of Rs 1 crore, enticed by promises of inexpensive rice procurement. The accused collected the funds, guaranteeing next-day delivery of the stock. However, the stock never arrived, prompting Lilhare to report the fraud, leading to the speedy action by the local crime branch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jaipur Polo Team Secures Semi-Final Berth with Dominant Display

Jaipur Polo Team Secures Semi-Final Berth with Dominant Display

 India
2
India's Stand on Legal Migration Amid Rising US Deportations

India's Stand on Legal Migration Amid Rising US Deportations

 India
3
Polar Bears Reclaim Abandoned Soviet Research Station

Polar Bears Reclaim Abandoned Soviet Research Station

 Global
4
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Ignites Navratri Spirit Across Ahmedabad

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Ignites Navratri Spirit Across Ahmedabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025