Controversial Business Activities in West Bank Settlements Highlighted

In a new report by the U.N. Human Rights Office, more than 150 businesses have been highlighted for operating in the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the U.N. court deemed illegal. Israel disputes this classification, citing historical ties, but international consensus leans towards the U.N.'s ruling.

The report emphasizes the need for companies to avoid contributing to human rights abuses and calls on countries to enforce business compliance. Notable attention has focused on 158 companies, including international entities from countries like the U.S. and China, involved in sectors like construction and mining.

Despite continued scrutiny, Israel and the U.S. contest what they call the U.N.'s disproportionate focus on Israel. Meanwhile, the U.N. Commission of Inquiry recently accused Israel of policies aimed at forcibly transferring Palestinians and annexing the West Bank, a charge Israel refutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)