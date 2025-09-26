Left Menu

Controversial Business Activities in West Bank Settlements Highlighted

A U.N. Human Rights report identifies over 150 companies operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, considered illegal by the U.N. The report urges businesses to ensure they are not violating human rights, while emphasizing states' roles in preventing such abuses. The database also increasingly scrutinizes international firms engaged there.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a new report by the U.N. Human Rights Office, more than 150 businesses have been highlighted for operating in the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, which the U.N. court deemed illegal. Israel disputes this classification, citing historical ties, but international consensus leans towards the U.N.'s ruling.

The report emphasizes the need for companies to avoid contributing to human rights abuses and calls on countries to enforce business compliance. Notable attention has focused on 158 companies, including international entities from countries like the U.S. and China, involved in sectors like construction and mining.

Despite continued scrutiny, Israel and the U.S. contest what they call the U.N.'s disproportionate focus on Israel. Meanwhile, the U.N. Commission of Inquiry recently accused Israel of policies aimed at forcibly transferring Palestinians and annexing the West Bank, a charge Israel refutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

