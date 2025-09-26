Slovakia's Controversial Constitutional Amendment Sparks Human Rights Debate

Slovakia's parliament has passed a controversial constitutional amendment under the leadership of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico. The new law, recognizing only two sexes, male and female, sparked concerns over potential breaches of international human rights obligations.

Garnering a three-fifths majority, the amendment passed with 90 out of 150 parliamentary votes, including support from 12 conservative opposition members. It enshrines traditional gender roles by ensuring parental consent for sexual education and guarantees equal pay for men and women, while making adoption by unmarried couples almost impossible.

Amnesty International and other critics condemned the move, fearing it mirrors Hungarian policies that undermine human rights. Justice Minister Boris Susko claims the amendment reinforces traditional values, but others see it conflicting with global human rights standards. Massive protests have erupted against Fico's policies, highlighting public dissent over Slovakia's pro-Russian tilt and departure from its pro-Western stance.

