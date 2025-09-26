Delhi Police Cracks Pan-India Cheating Racket in Corporate Fund Scam

The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a cheating racket that operated across India, involving the duping of a chief operating officer in central Delhi. The officer was swindled out of Rs 69 lakh, under the guise of receiving significant returns from a corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund investment.

Jitender Pandey, a 32-year-old resident of Meera Road, Mumbai, was apprehended in Ahmedabad following an intense 15-day search operation by the police. Pandey, linked to several other cheating cases, was a crucial member of the operation, tasked with transporting cash for the ringleader, Monish Badani, against which he earned Rs 8.7 lakh.

The police investigation revealed that the fraudsters set up temporary offices to entice businessmen with CSR-fund investment promises, then furnished bogus transaction confirmations. Following each successful con, they shut down operations and fled. Police are actively pursuing other suspects to reclaim the remaining stolen cash and dismantle the network entirely.

