Digital ID Proposal Sparks Debate Over Civil Liberties and Immigration

The British government is planning to implement a mandatory digital ID system for all employees to combat illegal immigration and reduce populist political threats. Announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the initiative aims to address the growing concern among voters about immigration alongside the cost of living.

The digital IDs will be integrated into mobile phones, serving as a mandatory part of employment checks. Over time, these IDs could also provide access to services such as childcare and welfare. However, critics argue that the scheme may not curb illegal employment, often fueled by cash payments.

The proposal has ignited a debate over civil liberties, with several fearing misuse of personal data. Historical attempts to introduce ID cards in the UK faced pushback over privacy issues. Despite public support, there are significant privacy concerns about data security and misuse.

