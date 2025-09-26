Last-Minute Stalemate: The Stalled Syria-Israel Security Pact

Negotiations aimed at forming a security pact between Syria and Israel have encountered unexpected complications due to Israel's insistence on establishing a 'humanitarian corridor' to Syria's Sweida province. This demand, which arises amid U.S.-brokered talks, has stalled progress just as the pact was nearing completion.

The security agreement, which has been under negotiation for months, seeks to establish a demilitarized zone including the sectarian violence-prone province of Sweida. Israel's proposal, positioned as a protective measure for the Druze community, has been rejected by Syria, citing infringement on its sovereignty.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack references the evolving nature of these discussions, now appearing to shift from a comprehensive security pact to a more limited 'de-escalation agreement.' Despite a promising start, talks have cooled with no interactions between Syria and Israel since last week, leaving the agreement's future uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)