Last-Minute Stalemate: The Stalled Syria-Israel Security Pact

Talks for a security pact between Syria and Israel hit a snag when Israel demanded a 'humanitarian corridor' to Syria's Sweida province. The pact, brokered by the U.S., aimed to create a demilitarized zone. The renewed demand derailed the imminent deal, posing challenges to ongoing negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Negotiations aimed at forming a security pact between Syria and Israel have encountered unexpected complications due to Israel's insistence on establishing a 'humanitarian corridor' to Syria's Sweida province. This demand, which arises amid U.S.-brokered talks, has stalled progress just as the pact was nearing completion.

The security agreement, which has been under negotiation for months, seeks to establish a demilitarized zone including the sectarian violence-prone province of Sweida. Israel's proposal, positioned as a protective measure for the Druze community, has been rejected by Syria, citing infringement on its sovereignty.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack references the evolving nature of these discussions, now appearing to shift from a comprehensive security pact to a more limited 'de-escalation agreement.' Despite a promising start, talks have cooled with no interactions between Syria and Israel since last week, leaving the agreement's future uncertain.

