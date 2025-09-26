Teenage Espionage: A Dutch Dilemma

Two teenagers in the Netherlands have been apprehended on charges of espionage for pro-Russian hackers, the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf reported on Friday.

Authorities confirmed that two 17-year-olds were arrested earlier this week on allegations that tie them to government-sponsored interference. Prosecution spokesperson Brechtje van de Moosdijk stated that additional details are withheld due to the suspects being minors.

According to the Telegraaf, which cited a parent, the teenagers allegedly connected with Russian hackers over Telegram. They were found wandering around The Hague's districts, laden with European institutions, equipped with a device meant to intercept digital communications. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the situation as part of broader Russian hybrid warfare tactics in Europe.

