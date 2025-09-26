Teenage Espionage: A Dutch Dilemma
Two 17-year-olds were arrested in the Netherlands for allegedly spying for pro-Russian hackers. They were reportedly contacted via Telegram and accused of walking near key European sites with data-capturing devices. The case underscores concerns about Russian hybrid attacks on Europe.
Two teenagers in the Netherlands have been apprehended on charges of espionage for pro-Russian hackers, the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf reported on Friday.
Authorities confirmed that two 17-year-olds were arrested earlier this week on allegations that tie them to government-sponsored interference. Prosecution spokesperson Brechtje van de Moosdijk stated that additional details are withheld due to the suspects being minors.
According to the Telegraaf, which cited a parent, the teenagers allegedly connected with Russian hackers over Telegram. They were found wandering around The Hague's districts, laden with European institutions, equipped with a device meant to intercept digital communications. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the situation as part of broader Russian hybrid warfare tactics in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
