Teenage Espionage: A Dutch Dilemma

Two 17-year-olds were arrested in the Netherlands for allegedly spying for pro-Russian hackers. They were reportedly contacted via Telegram and accused of walking near key European sites with data-capturing devices. The case underscores concerns about Russian hybrid attacks on Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two teenagers in the Netherlands have been apprehended on charges of espionage for pro-Russian hackers, the Dutch newspaper Telegraaf reported on Friday.

Authorities confirmed that two 17-year-olds were arrested earlier this week on allegations that tie them to government-sponsored interference. Prosecution spokesperson Brechtje van de Moosdijk stated that additional details are withheld due to the suspects being minors.

According to the Telegraaf, which cited a parent, the teenagers allegedly connected with Russian hackers over Telegram. They were found wandering around The Hague's districts, laden with European institutions, equipped with a device meant to intercept digital communications. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof condemned the situation as part of broader Russian hybrid warfare tactics in Europe.

