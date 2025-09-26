Left Menu

Quenching Sustainability: Strengthening Rural Water Schemes

The Ministry of Jal Shakti emphasized the importance of protecting drinking water sources as the Jal Jeevan Mission progresses. A virtual workshop highlighted sustainable water management and conservation, engaging over 300 participants. Officials discussed improving rural water access, sharing experiences and practices from various states for effective implementation.

Updated: 26-09-2025 20:45 IST
The Ministry of Jal Shakti has called upon states and Union territories to prioritize the protection of drinking water sources and strengthen the operations and maintenance of rural water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) as it transitions into its next phase.

At a virtual workshop focusing on 'Sustainability of Drinking Water,' Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, emphasized the need for a holistic understanding of sustainability. Addressing state officials, he urged them to utilize MGNREGA guidelines to support water conservation efforts and maintain both single and multi-village schemes.

The online event, organized by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, saw participation from over 300 stakeholders and was held as a precursor to the upcoming Sujalam Bharat Summit. Discussions highlighted the success of JJM's six-year journey and the importance of balancing community water needs with aquifer recharge and watershed management.

