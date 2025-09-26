Canada and Australia Bolster Trade Ties at Global Summit

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese engaged in discussions on Friday to explore avenues for deepening economic and trade cooperation between their nations, according to a statement from Carney's office.

The meeting occurred on the sidelines of a global summit in London, where the two leaders focused on strengthening their countries' participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Both nations, as members of this significant trade pact, are eager to capitalize on opportunities that could enhance trade relations and economic prosperity, highlighting their commitment to international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)