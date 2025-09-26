Left Menu

Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives

A missing Indian sailor from the vessel MSV Doula has been found dead near the Maldives. The Maldives National Defence Force recovered the body near K Feydhoofinolhu. The incident occurred on September 22 near Vilimale, and the body has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:49 IST
Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

An Indian sailor, reported missing from the vessel MSV Doula near the Maldives, has been recovered dead, officials confirmed.

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) found his body in the southern waters near K Feydhoofinolhu. Search efforts involved both sea and air support from the MNDF Coast Guard Second Squadron.

The incident was reported on September 22, around 11:35 pm, when the crew member was believed to have fallen overboard near Vilimale. The body is now with the Maldives Police Service for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising U.S. Consumer Spending Keeps Economy Afloat Amid Inflation Concerns

Rising U.S. Consumer Spending Keeps Economy Afloat Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
2
A Global Stage for Martial Excellence: Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025

A Global Stage for Martial Excellence: Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championshi...

 India
3
Controversy Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Sparks Legal Challenge

Controversy Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Sparks Legal Challenge

 India
4
Anthropic's Global Expansion Plan to Meet Surging Demand for Claude AI

Anthropic's Global Expansion Plan to Meet Surging Demand for Claude AI

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025