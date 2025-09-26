Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives

An Indian sailor, reported missing from the vessel MSV Doula near the Maldives, has been recovered dead, officials confirmed.

The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) found his body in the southern waters near K Feydhoofinolhu. Search efforts involved both sea and air support from the MNDF Coast Guard Second Squadron.

The incident was reported on September 22, around 11:35 pm, when the crew member was believed to have fallen overboard near Vilimale. The body is now with the Maldives Police Service for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)