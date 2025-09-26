Tragic End: Indian Sailor Found Dead Near Maldives
A missing Indian sailor from the vessel MSV Doula has been found dead near the Maldives. The Maldives National Defence Force recovered the body near K Feydhoofinolhu. The incident occurred on September 22 near Vilimale, and the body has been handed over to the police for further investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:49 IST
- Country:
- Ghana
An Indian sailor, reported missing from the vessel MSV Doula near the Maldives, has been recovered dead, officials confirmed.
The Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) found his body in the southern waters near K Feydhoofinolhu. Search efforts involved both sea and air support from the MNDF Coast Guard Second Squadron.
The incident was reported on September 22, around 11:35 pm, when the crew member was believed to have fallen overboard near Vilimale. The body is now with the Maldives Police Service for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
