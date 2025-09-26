Govt Releases 21st PM-KISAN Instalment, Prioritises Flood-Hit Farmers in 3 States

The Government of India today released the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, with a special focus on the farmers of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, who have been reeling from the devastating impact of recent floods and landslides. The instalment was formally declared by Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan through video conferencing, in the presence of Agriculture Ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior State officials, and representatives of farmer groups from the three affected States.

Targeted Relief for Disaster-Hit Farmers

The three States have witnessed widespread crop losses, land erosion, and infrastructural damage in the wake of heavy rains, floods, and landslides, leaving farming families in acute distress. Against this backdrop, the 21st PM-KISAN instalment has been prioritised as a critical support mechanism.

A total of ₹540 crore has been directly transferred into the bank accounts of over 27 lakh farmers, including around 2.7 lakh women farmers. Each eligible farmer has received ₹2,000, providing much-needed liquidity to manage household expenses, purchase seeds and fertilizers, and prepare for the upcoming sowing season.

Government Commitment and Assurance

Speaking at the event, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to stand by farmers in every circumstance. “This instalment is not just about financial aid—it is a message of reassurance that no farmer will be left alone in the fight against natural calamities. It is our duty to support those who put food on our tables, especially in times of crisis,” he said.

He stressed that the Government views PM-KISAN as more than a welfare scheme, describing it as a lifeline for resilience that boosts farmer confidence, strengthens food security, and secures rural livelihoods.

Complementary Relief Measures

During the event, a short documentary film was screened, capturing the struggles of farming families in flood-affected regions and the multi-pronged relief measures being implemented. Watch here.

The Minister also recalled the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the affected areas earlier this month, where he announced comprehensive relief packages:

₹1500 crore for Himachal Pradesh

₹1600 crore for Punjab

₹1200 crore for Uttarakhand

These allocations were in addition to ex-gratia compensation for the bereaved and injured, and support measures under the PM CARES for Children scheme. The release of the 21st PM-KISAN instalment builds on these measures, reflecting the Government’s commitment to timely and coordinated assistance.

State-Wise Impact of the 21st Instalment

State Beneficiaries Amount in 21st Instalment (₹ Cr.) Total Disbursed Since 2019 (₹ Cr.) Himachal Pradesh 8,01,045 160.21 3,631 Punjab 11,09,895 221.98 6,553 Uttarakhand 7,89,128 157.83 3,442

With this release, the cumulative disbursement under PM-KISAN for these three States has crossed ₹13,626 crore since the scheme’s launch on 24 February 2019.

Building Farmer Resilience for the Future

The instalment not only provides immediate financial relief but also strengthens farmers’ ability to recover and re-engage with cultivation. It aligns with the broader national effort to build climate resilience in agriculture, ensuring that farmers can withstand the increasing frequency of natural disasters.

As the 21st instalment underscores, PM-KISAN has become a cornerstone of farmer welfare, combining direct income support with the Government’s larger mission of doubling farmer incomes and ensuring Viksit Bharat @2047.