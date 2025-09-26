House Oversight on TikTok Deal Sparks Political Dynamics
House Select Committee on China's chair will oversee a deal involving ByteDance's sale of TikTok U.S. assets under a new 2024 law. The law sets limits on ByteDance's involvement with the TikTok successor. Representative John Moolenaar plans a hearing with the new TikTok entity's leadership.
- Country:
- United States
On Friday, the chair of the House Select Committee on China announced his intention to conduct comprehensive oversight of a deal involving Chinese-based ByteDance. This deal, approved under a 2024 law, involves the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets.
The new law establishes strict guidelines, disallowing any collaborative efforts between ByteDance and the successor company of TikTok, particularly concerning the recommendation algorithm. It also bans any operational connections between the new TikTok entity and ByteDance.
Representative John Moolenaar, a Republican, stated he would hold a hearing with the leadership of the new TikTok entity next year to ensure compliance with these regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)