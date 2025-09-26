Tragic Lynching Follows Horrific Child Murder in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a man named Mahesh was lynched by villagers after he allegedly killed a 3-year-old boy with a weapon. The incident happened in Aali village, leading to Mahesh's death from injuries sustained during the attack. Authorities are investigating the motive.
A disturbing incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, where a 3-year-old boy was allegedly killed by Mahesh, a 24-year-old man, in Aali village, according to police reports.
The tragedy prompted immediate and violent backlash from residents, who apprehended Mahesh, subjected him to a severe beating, leading to his eventual death.
Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine Mahesh's motive for attacking the child in the otherwise quiet community.
