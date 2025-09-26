Turmoil in Ladakh: Arrest of Sonam Wangchuk Sparks Outcry

Sonam Wangchuk, a noted climate activist, was detained on Friday under the National Security Act in the Union Territory of Ladakh, escalating tensions in the region. His arrest follows violent protests that left four dead and 90 injured as demonstrators demanded statehood and constitutional protection.

Ladakh's authorities responded swiftly by cutting off mobile internet in Leh district and detaining over 50 individuals. A high-level team from the Ministry of Home Affairs is currently in Leh to assess the situation, while Wangchuk's sudden arrest drew sharp criticism from opposition figures.

Key opposition leaders have condemned the arrest, labeling it as oppressive and indicative of the government's failure to maintain order and fulfill promises to the Ladakhi people. Amid this backdrop, calls for a judicial probe grow stronger as regional unrest persists.