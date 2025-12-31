Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025
The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir criticized the central government for not restoring statehood in 2025, labeling it a 'betrayal.' Expressing concern over rising terrorism and economic hardships, they pledged to intensify their struggle for democracy and called for quick government response to the pressing issues.
- Country:
- India
In 2025, Congress has labeled the year another 'betrayal' for Jammu and Kashmir due to the central government's failure to restore statehood. Despite repeated promises, the expected restoration remains unfulfilled, leading to accusations from the Congress against the BJP-led government.
Along with advocating for statehood, the Congress voiced serious concerns about rising terrorism in the region. They emphasized the threat posed by increasing terror incidents and demanded effective measures to eliminate the danger and ensure the safety of residents.
Further critiques included the government's inaction on flood compensation and the repealing of crucial employment laws, exacerbating economic challenges. The Congress continues to push for democratic strengthening through fair elections, aiming to alleviate unemployment and improve governance in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Reaffirms Commitment to Democracy on Congress Foundation Day
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts
BJP Chief J P Nadda Accuses Congress of Peddling Lies
Trinamool Congress Alleges Vote Manipulation Tactics Beyond EVMs
BJP Eyes Victory in Telangana and Karnataka: A Push for 'Congress-Mukt Bharat'