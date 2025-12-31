Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir criticized the central government for not restoring statehood in 2025, labeling it a 'betrayal.' Expressing concern over rising terrorism and economic hardships, they pledged to intensify their struggle for democracy and called for quick government response to the pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 22:21 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, Congress has labeled the year another 'betrayal' for Jammu and Kashmir due to the central government's failure to restore statehood. Despite repeated promises, the expected restoration remains unfulfilled, leading to accusations from the Congress against the BJP-led government.

Along with advocating for statehood, the Congress voiced serious concerns about rising terrorism in the region. They emphasized the threat posed by increasing terror incidents and demanded effective measures to eliminate the danger and ensure the safety of residents.

Further critiques included the government's inaction on flood compensation and the repealing of crucial employment laws, exacerbating economic challenges. The Congress continues to push for democratic strengthening through fair elections, aiming to alleviate unemployment and improve governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

 India
2
Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal SIR Exercise

 India
4
Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso Triumphs in Group E: Advances in Africa Cup of Nations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025