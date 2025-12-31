Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

In 2025, Congress has labeled the year another 'betrayal' for Jammu and Kashmir due to the central government's failure to restore statehood. Despite repeated promises, the expected restoration remains unfulfilled, leading to accusations from the Congress against the BJP-led government.

Along with advocating for statehood, the Congress voiced serious concerns about rising terrorism in the region. They emphasized the threat posed by increasing terror incidents and demanded effective measures to eliminate the danger and ensure the safety of residents.

Further critiques included the government's inaction on flood compensation and the repealing of crucial employment laws, exacerbating economic challenges. The Congress continues to push for democratic strengthening through fair elections, aiming to alleviate unemployment and improve governance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)