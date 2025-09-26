Left Menu

Maharashtra's Farmers in Crisis: Fadnavis Seeks Federal Aid

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis requests financial support from the central government to aid flood-affected farmers, as heavy rains have wreaked havoc in the state. Opposition demands increased relief and loan waivers as the situation escalates. Protests are planned, demanding recognition of a 'wet drought' calamity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:34 IST
Maharashtra's Farmers in Crisis: Fadnavis Seeks Federal Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's farmers are in dire straits after heavy rains and floods devastated crops across the region. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought urgent assistance from the central government to alleviate the crisis.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis submitted a memorandum detailing the extensive damage caused by the rains and floods, especially in the Marathwada region. He has requested support through the National Disaster Response Fund.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has stepped up pressure for immediate action. Leaders are calling for a 'wet drought' declaration and substantial relief packages, including loan waivers. Protests have been announced to push the government into a swift response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

 India
2
The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

 Global
3
High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

 India
4
Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025