Maharashtra's Farmers in Crisis: Fadnavis Seeks Federal Aid

Maharashtra's farmers are in dire straits after heavy rains and floods devastated crops across the region. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought urgent assistance from the central government to alleviate the crisis.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Fadnavis submitted a memorandum detailing the extensive damage caused by the rains and floods, especially in the Marathwada region. He has requested support through the National Disaster Response Fund.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has stepped up pressure for immediate action. Leaders are calling for a 'wet drought' declaration and substantial relief packages, including loan waivers. Protests have been announced to push the government into a swift response.

(With inputs from agencies.)