Social Grants to Increase by R10 from October 2025, Confirms SASSA

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced that social grant beneficiaries will receive a R10 increase in their monthly payments from October 2025, in line with the government’s earlier commitments. The increase forms part of the adjustments tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in his 2025/26 Budget Speech earlier this year.

Details of the Increases

SASSA confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the increase will take effect in the October 2025 payment cycle. The revised amounts are as follows:

Old Age Grant (60–74 years): R2,310 → R2,320

Old Age Grant (75 years and older): R2,330 → R2,340

War Veterans Grant: R2,330 → R2,340

Disability Grant: R2,310 → R2,320

Care Dependency Grant: R2,310 → R2,320

Children’s Grants were not included in the October increment, as they already benefitted from the earlier April adjustment announced in the budget.

Payment Schedule for October 2025

SASSA also confirmed that grant payments will roll out without delays, according to the following schedule:

Old Age Grants: Thursday, 02 October 2025

Disability Grants: Friday, 03 October 2025

Children’s Grants: Monday, 06 October 2025

The staggered schedule is intended to reduce congestion at payment points and ensure that vulnerable groups such as the elderly and people with disabilities are prioritized.

Government’s Commitment to Social Protection

SASSA CEO Themba Matlou welcomed the increase, stressing its significance in helping vulnerable households cope with economic challenges.

“This reaffirms government’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships,” Matlou said.

He further assured beneficiaries that SASSA’s systems are ready for the rollout, with all necessary preparations made to ensure payments are disbursed smoothly and on time.

Context: Budget Adjustments for 2025/26

The R10 increase comes as part of a two-phase adjustment announced by Minister Godongwana. In April 2025, grants saw a larger increase to keep pace with inflation and the rising cost of living. The October adjustment was deliberately modest, reflecting both fiscal constraints and the government’s efforts to maintain a balance between social spending and economic stability.

Analysts have pointed out that while the October increase may seem small, it continues to demonstrate government’s recognition of the importance of social grants as a lifeline for millions of South Africans, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

The Bigger Picture: Social Grants in South Africa

South Africa’s social grant system is one of the most extensive in Africa, providing support to more than 18 million people through programs such as old age pensions, disability support, child support grants, and care dependency assistance. These grants are widely credited with reducing poverty, addressing inequality, and improving access to basic needs such as food, health, and education.

However, challenges remain, including ensuring sustainable funding for the social security system in the face of limited economic growth and high unemployment rates. The October increase, though modest, forms part of broader government strategies to keep up with inflation while safeguarding fiscal sustainability.

The October 2025 social grant increases mark another step in government’s ongoing efforts to shield South Africa’s most vulnerable from economic shocks. With payments scheduled to begin on 02 October, SASSA has assured beneficiaries of a smooth and reliable rollout.