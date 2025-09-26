UN Scrutiny Heightened: Companies Operating in Contested West Bank Settlements

More than 150 companies, including major names like Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor, were identified as operating in Israeli West Bank settlements considered illegal by the United Nations. The UN Human Rights Office released an updated list, now featuring 68 new entities, totaling 158, which Israel argues unjustly targets firms conducting legal business.

Prominent German cement maker Heidelberg Materials AG joined the list, although it informed Reuters about its ceased operations in the occupied Palestinian territories. Among the removed entities were British-registered Opodo and Spain's eDreams ODIGEO, as the UN found no recent involvement warranting their inclusion.

The list outlines companies engaged in activities linked to human rights concerns. Israel, citing historical claims, challenges the 2024 UN ruling concerning the West Bank's occupation status. Despite Israel's objections, the UN report insists businesses must observe human rights due diligence, especially in conflict contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)