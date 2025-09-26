Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Gogi Gang Sharpshooters in Dramatic Gurugram Standoff

Delhi Police arrested two Gogi gang sharpshooters involved in Neeraj Tehlan's murder after a dramatic Gurugram encounter. Mohit Jakhad and Jatin Rajput were injured and confessed motives linked to retaliation against Tehlan. The crackdown on gangsters highlights ongoing rivalry with Sanjeev Dahiya's crew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:59 IST
Delhi Police, on a high alert, apprehended two suspected Gogi gang sharpshooters on Friday following an intense encounter in Gurugram. The suspects were wanted for the murder of Neeraj Tehlan, a significant witness in a past double-murder case in Najafgarh.

Identified as Mohit Jakhad from Chhawla and Jatin Rajput from Dwarka, the suspects were captured in a collaborative operation by Delhi Police's Special Cell and Gurugram's Crime Investigation Agency. Both sustained bullet injuries during the operation and are currently hospitalized.

The operation followed specific intelligence on their movements. Gunfire was exchanged when police intercepted the duo, leading to injuries on both sides. Two pistols, live cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered, while the suspects confessed to their involvement and motivations during interrogation.

