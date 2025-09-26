Delhi Police Nabs Gogi Gang Sharpshooters in Dramatic Gurugram Standoff

Delhi Police, on a high alert, apprehended two suspected Gogi gang sharpshooters on Friday following an intense encounter in Gurugram. The suspects were wanted for the murder of Neeraj Tehlan, a significant witness in a past double-murder case in Najafgarh.

Identified as Mohit Jakhad from Chhawla and Jatin Rajput from Dwarka, the suspects were captured in a collaborative operation by Delhi Police's Special Cell and Gurugram's Crime Investigation Agency. Both sustained bullet injuries during the operation and are currently hospitalized.

The operation followed specific intelligence on their movements. Gunfire was exchanged when police intercepted the duo, leading to injuries on both sides. Two pistols, live cartridges, and a motorcycle were recovered, while the suspects confessed to their involvement and motivations during interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies.)